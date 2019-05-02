Watch Nick Jonas Sweetly Kiss Priyanka Chopra During the JoBros' Billboard Music Awards Performance

J Sisters unite! The Billboard Music Awards turned into a sexy date night for Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, and their significant others Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

When The Jonas Brothers took the stage for an energetic medley performance, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle made sure to serve as cheerleaders, dancing with the crowd, clapping and throwing their hands in the air. Nick even managed to sneak a kiss with his new wife Priyanka.

Nick Jonas kissing wife Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers performance is couple goals ❤️🥰😘#JonasBrothers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pNsBH7BUrl — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

Nick kicked off the performance with his hit song “Jealous” before Joe ran up on the stage to join him; the pair then launched into DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

Then Kevin joined in and the sibling trio performed “Sucker,” their first new track in nearly six years, which they released at the end of February along with a music video starring their leading ladies.

“It’s kind of the dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected, as well,” Nick said in a recent interview while promoting his new voice role in the upcoming animated film UglyDolls.

“It’s obviously a huge adjustment for everybody, talking about us getting back together as a band and then working together so much again,” he added. “These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group. To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.”

The brothers’ significant others are so close, in fact, that they even call themselves the “J Sisters.”

The sibling trio also just announced their first tour in nearly 10 years. On Wednesday, the Jonases unveiled plans for the 40-date Happiness Begins tour, due to kick off on Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th,” Kevin, 31, wrote on Instagram on April 22. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.