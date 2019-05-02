Madonna & Maluma Deliver Sexy 'Medellín' Performance (with Holograms!) at Billboard Music Awards

During the sexy performance, Madonna and Maluma recreated scenes from the single's dreamy music video

By Jeff Nelson
May 01, 2019 09:50 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Madonna and Maluma
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Caliente!

Madonna and Maluma made the live TV debut of their new single “Medellín” Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards, and it was steamy.

The pop icon and the Latin superstar hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where they were joined by four holograms of Madonna. During the sexy performance, the pair recreated scenes from the single’s dreamy music video — and Maluma even removed a garter from Madonna’s thigh! — before they received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Taylor Swift.

Maluma & Madonna
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Maluma & Madonna
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

The performance comes as the queen of pop, 60, continues to usher in her latest era. “Medellín” is the first single off Madge’s upcoming fourteenth studio album, Madame X.

RELATED: Madonna Is ‘Seeking No Ones Approval’ After Fans Buzz About Alleged Butt Implants

Madonna and the Colombian reggaeton star, 25, dropped the stunning music video for the Spanglish single last week. In the clip, the pop veteran plays a riding crop-wielding cha-cha instructor who gets down with one of her students (Maluma) before they marry.

“I’m feeling amazing — so blessed man,” Maluma told Sway during the BBMA Red Carpet pre-show. “She called me and she was like, ‘I have a song for you.'”

Madonna teased the LP, which will be released on June 14, in a series of Instagram posts last month.

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” she said in one clip. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.