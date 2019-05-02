Madonna & Maluma Deliver Sexy 'Medellín' Performance (with Holograms!) at Billboard Music Awards

Image zoom Madonna and Maluma Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Caliente!

Madonna and Maluma made the live TV debut of their new single “Medellín” Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards, and it was steamy.

The pop icon and the Latin superstar hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where they were joined by four holograms of Madonna. During the sexy performance, the pair recreated scenes from the single’s dreamy music video — and Maluma even removed a garter from Madonna’s thigh! — before they received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Taylor Swift.

Image zoom Maluma & Madonna Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Image zoom Maluma & Madonna Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

The performance comes as the queen of pop, 60, continues to usher in her latest era. “Medellín” is the first single off Madge’s upcoming fourteenth studio album, Madame X.

RELATED: Madonna Is ‘Seeking No Ones Approval’ After Fans Buzz About Alleged Butt Implants

Madonna and the Colombian reggaeton star, 25, dropped the stunning music video for the Spanglish single last week. In the clip, the pop veteran plays a riding crop-wielding cha-cha instructor who gets down with one of her students (Maluma) before they marry.

“I’m feeling amazing — so blessed man,” Maluma told Sway during the BBMA Red Carpet pre-show. “She called me and she was like, ‘I have a song for you.'”

Madonna teased the LP, which will be released on June 14, in a series of Instagram posts last month.

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” she said in one clip. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.