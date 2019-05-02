The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' at BBMAs and Priyanka, Sophie & Danielle Are Their Biggest Fans

A decade may have passed since they last performed at an awards show together, but the Jonas Brothers are proving they’ve still got it.

The band — which is made up of brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin — took the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday for an epic performance of their hit “Sucker,” which was the first new single they released as a reunited band in February.

Nick kicked off the performance with his hit song “Jealous” before Joe ran up on the stage to join him; the pair then launched into DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.” Nick also shared a kiss with his wife Priyanka Chopra mid-performance before the brothers reunited on stage to sing their newest single.

Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner was seen dancing and singing along in the audience with Chopra and Kevin’s wife Danielle by her side.

The last time the brothers performed together at an awards show was in 2009, when they made appearances throughout the year at the Teen Choice Awards, Grammy Awards and MuchMusic Video Awards. They later split in 2013.

Since their return to music in February with “Sucker” (and its accompanying music video which features their leading ladies: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas), the Jonas Brothers have released their second single, “Cool,” and announced that their new album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7.

The sibling trio also announced their first tour in nearly 10 years. On Wednesday, the Jonases unveiled plans for the 40-date Happiness Begins tour, due to kick off on Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida, with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th,” Kevin, 31, wrote on Instagram on April 22. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

In the cover story of Billboard’s special Billboard Music Awards issue released earlier this month, Nick, 26, gave hints about what to expect from their yet-to-be released new music. He described a song called “Hesitate,” as Joe’s “love letter” to Turner, and “I Believe,” as a testament to his own whirlwind romance with Chopra through the lyrics: “People saying that we move on too fast / But I been waiting for a reason, ain’t no turning back.”

The brothers split in 2013 after nearly eight years together as a band, and Joe, 29, told the magazine that at the time they all “wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on.”

“We were going through the motions, without the heart of it,” Joe added. “The way we communicated to each other wasn’t healthy anymore.”

Throughout the years, Nick would often bring some of the Jonas Brothers songs into his solo sets but said he always thought: “This would be a lot better with the other Jonas Brothers. … There’s a different magic when we’re together that I wasn’t experiencing [solo].”

Joe explained that the moment they officially decided to reunite came while on a trip to Cuba to film their documentary in July 2018; the film will air on Amazon later this year.

Of playing their 2008 hit “Lovebug” in an apartment complex on the trip, Joe said, “I was so happy. I looked at the guys and was like, ‘I’m ready. Let’s do this, for real.’”

In March, Nick told PEOPLE that he’s most excited about “getting in front of the fans and playing some live shows.”

“We made a lot of music that we’re really proud of and that we can’t wait to play for them,” Nick added at the time. “So hopefully later on this year there’s a tour.”

Next, the Jonas Brothers will perform during the May 11 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.