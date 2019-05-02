Joe Jonas Says He's 'Proud' of Fiancée Sophie Turner for Opening Up About Her Depression

Joe Jonas is showing support for fiancée Sophie Turner.

Ahead of the Jonas Brothers‘ performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe, 29, told Extra that he was proud of Turner, 23, for opening up about her battle with depression during an emotional interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, late last month.

“It’s a lot,” Joe said. “I think the best thing about it is she can encourage other young people out there who are going through similar stuff and be a voice that they can listen to…I am proud of her.”

On the podcast, Turner revealed that she’s “suffered with depression for about five or six years now.”

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger,” she said. “I don’t know why though. Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it.”

At the BBMAs, Turner was in the audience to support Joe and his brothers — Nick and Kevin — as they performed their hit single “Sucker” to mark their first awards show performance as a band in a decade.

Nick kicked off the performance with his hit song “Jealous” before Joe ran up on the stage to join him; the pair then launched into DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.” Nick also shared a kiss with his wife Priyanka Chopra mid-performance before the brothers reunited on stage to sing their newest single.

Turner was seen dancing and singing along in the audience with Chopra and Kevin’s wife Danielle by her side.

Since their return to music in February with “Sucker” (and its accompanying music video which features their leading ladies), the Jonas Brothers have released their second single, “Cool,” and announced that their new album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.