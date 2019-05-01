Kelly Clarkson's Back to Host! Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are almost here!

The annual awards show, which celebrates artists’ performances on the Billboard charts, will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s star-studded line-up of nominees and performers is sure to keep everyone singing along throughout the three-hour broadcast.

Who’s Hosting?

Kelly Clarkson will be returning to host the Billboard Music Awards for a second time.

The singer announced, “I had so much fun hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ last year that I’m back for more. We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Clarkson is no stranger to the Billboard charts: she has 27 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and three No. 1s, including “A Moment Like This,” “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

Who Are the Nominees?

Cardi B leads the nominations with 21 nods across 18 categories. The “Bodak Yellow” singer is competing against herself in three categories: top hot 100 song, top-selling song, and top collaboration.

A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper received nominations for the chart achievement award, top soundtrack, and top-selling song for “Shallow.” Gaga is also nominated separately for top song sales artist.

Alongside Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and Travis Scott are all vying for the top artist award, for having this year’s most popular songs and albums.

Bazzi, Juice Wrld, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa and Ella Mai also received nods for top new artist for their rapid rises up the charts.

Who’s Performing?

Taylor Swift will open up the show with a performance of her new single “ME!” which also features Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

This will be Swift’s first live performance of the track, and mark her first time performing at the Billboards Awards Show since 2013, when she sang hit song “22.”

The Jonas Brothers will also perform their smash hit “Sucker,” marking their first televised award show performance in 10 years.

They’re not the only ones making a comeback to the award show scene: Madonna will be performing her first new track in four years — a collaboration with Maluma —“Medellín.”

Other artists confirmed to hit the stage include host Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Lauren Daigle, Halsey and BTS, Dan + Shay, Ciara, Tori Kelly, and Mariah Carey, who will be receiving the 2019 ICON Award.

How Can You Watch?

The red carpet pre-show will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from 6-8 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the Billboard Music Awards Twitter (@BBMAs). Hosts Sway Calloway, Sofia Reyes and Jaymes Vaughan will be hosting the BBMAs Red Carpet Live and conducting exclusive interviews with the stars and nominees.

You can also catch the pre-show on the E! News livestream – “Live From the Red Carpet” – beginning at 6 p.m. ET and airing on E!

Following that, it’s time for the main event: the 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live on NBC from 8-11 p.m.