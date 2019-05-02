Drake Shouts Out Arya Stark from Game of Thrones During Billboard Music Awards Speech

Maybe today!

Drake showed his solidarity with Game of Thrones fans during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. While accepting the golden microphone for the top Billboard 200 album (for his blockbuster double disc Scorpion), the “God’s Plan” emcee shouted out Arya Stark — the heroine from the epic Battle of Winterfell episode that aired on Sunday.

After thanking Billboard — and asking for a “glass of champagne” — he then offered props to Maisie Williams’ character. “Hey, shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week!”

During his second acceptance speech, this time for top male artist, the rapper, 32, urged his fellow artists to take care of one another.

“We’ve obviously had an unfortunate series of losses within our business,” he said, referencing Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller’s recent deaths. “I just want to encourage everybody to let other artists know how you feel about them. Let them know you love and respect them, you know what I’m saying?”

“I gotta thank everybody who contributed to this project,” he added. “It was a really lengthy album so it’s a lot of people to mention. But thank you to everyone who gave me their time, their energy and stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it, so now I’ll never do it again.”

While accepting his third award of the night for top artist, Drake shouted out a special lady in his life: his mom, Sandi Graham.

“I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life,” he said. “To win any award here is incredible, but to win this award is just unbelievable and surreal. I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano when I didn’t want to take piano, all the times you all the times you drove me to basketball and hockey — that clearly didn’t work out, all the times you drove me to Degrassi.”

“No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride,” he added. “And now we’re on one hell of a ride. So, thank you.”

