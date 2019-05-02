Cardi B Gives an Anatomy Lesson to Fans Who Claim a Wardrobe Slip Exposed Her Vagina at BBMAs

Cardi B is baring all — literally and figuratively.

During the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, a photo of the “Money” rapper with her husband, Offset, holding her leg up in the air on the red carpet went viral after some fans pointed out that she may have been showing off more than she realized. To clear up any misconceptions about whether she exposed her vagina in the photo, Cardi stripped down to her birthday suit to treat her Instagram followers to a NSFW anatomy lesson.

“Y’all motherf— going around with this f—ing picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi p—, Cardi p—,'” Cardi, 26, said in the clip posted to her page. “First of all, that ain’t my p—. My p— right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

“This right here, the part that shows when I go like this,” she continued, while lifting up her leg. “That’s just my ass. You know when you got a fat ass. That s— gets fat right here. This the part right here, this the part that gives the d— comfort. Know what I’m saying? This the part when you go like this, in and out, that’s what this n— feel. That’s my ass.”

Before ending the lesson, Cardi referenced her former career as an exotic dancer.

“Y’all want to look at my p— so bad? You should’ve went to see me when I was a motherf—ing stripper and I was promoting myself like, ‘Come see me,'” she said. “Now, too bad!”

Alongside the video, Cardi wrote the caption, “Daaaaaamn so thirsty!”

(Please note the linked video contains nudity as well as adult language and themes and is not safe for work.)

On the red carpet, Cardi looked stunning in an ab-baring, two-piece yellow gown as she and Offset, 27, kissed and touched tongues as they posed for photos.

Cardi (who was up for 21 nominations total at the show) went on to have a big night, winning the top 100 hot song award for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” and top female rap artist award.

In classic Cardi fashion, she even deviated from the usual acceptance speech topics to plug her new Fashion Nova collection — which is out May 8.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.