Sun's Out, Tongues Out! Cardi B and Offset Show Off Major PDA on Billboard Music Awards Carpet

Two weeks after Offset and Cardi B dropped their sexy “Clout” music video, the married couple attended the Billboard Music Awards together and showed off some major PDA.

Looking stunning in an ab-baring, two-piece yellow gown, Cardi B and her husband Offset kissed and touched tongues on the red carpet as they posed for photos.

The 26-year-old rapper leads the pack in nominations at the Billboard Music Awards with 21 total across 18 categories. She will be competing against herself in three categories: top “Hot 100” song, top-selling song and top collaboration. Her nods just missed the record for most nominations set by Drake and The Chainsmokers, who each had 22 nominations in 2017.

After Cardi B, Drake and Post Malone come in second with 17 nominations each, and Travis Scott is up for 12.

The “I Like It” singer opened up about being acknowledged in an Instagram video she posted after the nominations were announced: “I remember when all I ever wanted to do was chart on the Hot 100 Charts. I was like, if I chart, I’m official.”

Congratulations to @maroon5 and @iamcardib, taking home Top Hot 100 Song for "Girls Like You" at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/hHfO4Gjd7s — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper has enjoyed a landmark year. She recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was recently certified as 3-times platinum; she and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, last July; she confirmed in January that she is planning on releasing another album sometime in 2019; and in February, she took home the best rap album trophy at the Grammy Awards.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.