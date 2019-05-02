BTS and Halsey Field Ear-Piercing Screams from Audience as They Perform 'Boy with Luv' at BBMAs

We love it!

Halsey and BTS left it all on the stage at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. The 23-year-old pop star and the K-pop phenoms lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage in Las Vegas with the first live performance of their hit single “Boy with Luv.”

After they were introduced, the audience broke into ear-piercing screams and cried, danced and sang along as BTS and Halsey showed off their perfect choreography.

Halsey opened up to Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet about the collaboration ahead of the award show.

“We really show that despite what seems like a language barrier at first is really unimportant when it comes to young people who really love music,” said the singer.

“Boy with Luv” made its debut at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart, which is the highest-ever charting song in the U.S. by a Korean group. Although the song marks their first musical collaboration, Halsey loves BTS just as much as the rest of the world. Last week, the K-Pop stars appeared on the 2019 Time 100 list, and Halsey wrote a tribute piece for the act.

“Behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It’s a universal dialect,” Halsey wrote. “With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavors, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS’s undeniable allure.”

Ahead of their BBMA performance, Halsey posted a video of her wrist to Instagram, writing: “Finally got to give these to everyone,” with the Korean word for friendship. Much to the delight of fans, a member of BTS tweeted a video of himself wearing the same friendship bracelet (and tagged Halsey in it) shortly after.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.