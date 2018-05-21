Bay-Buh! Zedd and Maren Morris Perform 'The Middle' at the Billboard Music Awards

Bay-buh!

Zedd, Maren Morris and deejay-producer duo Grey performed their smash hit “The Middle” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Confetti rained from the rafters of the MGM Grand Garden Arena as Morris led the crowd — including Halsey and Derek Hough — in a star-studded singalong of the soulful track before the audience rose in a standing ovation.

Zedd and Maren Morris

Maren Morris Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Morris — who took home the prize for top country female artist — teased the performance on Instagram in the days ahead of the show, writing: “We’re pulling out the stops with this one.”

The electronic dance music collaboration dropped the week before the Grammys in January and served as a departure for 28-year-old Morris, a country darling whose debut album HERO — featuring the hits “My Church,” “80s Mercedes” and “I Could Use a Love Song” — earned her multiple Grammy nominations.

“Zedd reached out a few months ago and sent the song, and I obviously gravitated towards it; it’s such a banger!” Morris told PEOPLE at the time. “And so I would have been crazy not to record it, and I just felt really connected to it. It all happened pretty quickly.”

Maren Morris Frazer Harrison/Getty

And the Grammy winner wasn’t nervous to hop on the genre-blending project.

“I love what Zedd does. I mean, oh my gosh, every song that he releases is a huge smash; I listen to everything,” she said. “It didn’t feel like it was that much of a departure. And I think out of all the country artists, I’m certainly a genre-blender — so it wasn’t the biggest shock. But it still was cool to see the fans be like, ‘Oh my God, Zedd, Grey and Maren!’ It was cool. I’m glad it’s all happening.”

Gray, Zedd and Maren Morris Frazer Harrison/Getty

Morris — who married singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd in March — won the top country female artist trophy at the 2018 BBMAs, where she was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

BOKAY. Thank you @BBMAs for my first Billboard award + @kelly_clarkson for the epic shoutout. Performing soon! ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/A4bW64CRI2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 21, 2018

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20.