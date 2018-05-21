Taylor Swift is known for her dancing from the front row of awards shows, and the Billboard Music Awards were no exception. And those seated behind the singer had a perfect view … of her back.

Darren Criss was trying to enjoy Shawn Mendes‘ performance of “In My Blood,” but couldn’t see past Swift and her pal Camila Cabello, who both stood up to fully soak in the show.

“Uh Miss…excuse me, Miss!” the Glee alum, who is heading out on tour with castmate Lea Michele this month, says in a video shared to Twitter. “Miss, I can’t see! I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes?” When Swift does turn around, Criss stops trying to get her to move and belts out the song’s lyrics.

Andy Cohen was also a victim of Swift’s enthusiasm, sharing a snap of her back on his Instagram story captioned, “My view is blocked!” “I was basically a living photobomb all night,” he later posted on Instagram.

Luckily, Criss and Cohen still had something interesting to look at: the Reputation hitmaker’s romantic pink Versace gown took over 800 hours to create, Donatella Versace previously revealed on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Andy Cohen Andy Cohen/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Swift also spent some time up on the stage — she picked up trophies for top selling album and top female artist, making her the first-ever person to receive the honor three times.

“I haven’t been to an awards show in a few years and it is so nice to be here tonight,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And it’s so nice to receive female artist. I’m on an all-female artist stadium tour right now, so I have to start out by saying ‘Thank you’ to my tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.”

Swift also thanked “all the female artists that paved the way for us” as well as her fans for their support.

Taylor Swift John Shearer/Getty

Taylor Swift

Swift was likely just showing her support for Mendes, who surprised the 60,000 screaming fans as a special guest at her show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Friday night.

After asking the crowd if they would play a “game” with her, Swift brought out Mendes to perform his hit song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The 19-year-old star beamed as Swift danced and sang along with him, and at one point the “Delicate” singer, 28, gave a nod to the name of her album reputation by pulling on the lapels of her jacket along to the lyrics “You take me places that tear up my reputation.”