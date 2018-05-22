Paris Jackson Says 'No One From My Family' Reached Out About Attending BBMAs for Aunt Janet's Honor

Paris Jackson was a no-show at the Billboard Music Awards, though her brother Prince, grandmother Katherine and aunt Rebbie supported Janet Jackson receiving her prestigious Icon honor.

One day after the Las Vegas event, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson revealed she “had absolutely no idea” about Janet’s tribute on Sunday, or that her own family members would be in attendance much less.

“No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred,” Paris shared on her Instagram Story Monday.

Paris Jackson; Janet Jackson Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meanwhile, Paris shared cryptic messages about her current dynamic with the Jackson family.

“Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” she wrote.

“As amazing and as s—ty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart (sic) of our lives considering you watched us grow up,” Paris continued.

Prince Jackson Frazer Harrison/Getty

“However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS,” the star added.

She concluded, “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others… well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public.”

Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram

Sunday’s BBMAs was a history-making moment for Janet who became the first black women to receive the Icon award.

In addition, not only was the moment her first television performance in nine years, but it was also the first time she has performed a live broadcast since she gave birth to son Eissa Al Mana in January 2017.

Janet Jackson Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jackson, who has garnered a total of 18 BBMA nominations and 10 wins, joined a group of iconic winners including Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).