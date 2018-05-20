Kelly Clarkson Steps Out with Husband Brandon, Step-Daughter Savannah at Billboard Music Awards

It’s a family affair!

Kelly Clarkson stepped out Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, and she had some support on the red carpet: Her husband Brandon Blackstock and step-daughter Savannah were on hand to support the singer — who is hosting and performing at the annual show — and snap a family portrait.

The “Love So Soft” singer, 36, rocked a black dress with silver embellishments and a bleached lob; Blackstock, 41, wore a simple black suit with a patterned button-up; and Savannah, 17, sported a long, sleeveless black gown with a jeweled collar.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson and Savannah Blackstock Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Billboard Music Awards are of course not the first event Clarkson has brought her family along to: In November, she attended the 2017 American Music Awards with Savannah, as well as daughter River Rose, who turns 4 in June.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Clarkson and Blackstock have four kids: River and 2-year-old son Remington, as well as Savannah and son Seth, 11, from Blackstock’s first marriage.

The American Idol alum has shared her adventures in parenting on social media over the years — and just last week she shared a new photo of River.

“My baby girls first performance and she NAILED IT!!!! #DiscoDiva #RiverRose,” Clarkson captioned an Instagram post Friday.

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up to PEOPLE about raising strong children — and doesn’t want kids’ worth to be measured by their looks.

“I’m not one of those people that’s like, ‘I hate princesses.’ I think they’re awesome, I know all the songs,” Clarkson said at the time. “But I make a point to always say other adjectives. It’s not always like, ‘Oh, you look beautiful.’ It’s like, ‘Man, you’re so rad,’ ‘You’re stylish,’ ‘You’re cool,’ ‘You’re unique.’ ”

“My husband and I are really blunt with our kids and I’m like, ‘Pretty fades, character lasts.’ Being fun lasts, being a good human matters and being smart is important,” she added.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.