A bilingual banger!

Three days after premiering their new DJ Khaled-assisted track “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez and the rapper took the Billboard Music Awards stage in Las Vegas for its live television debut.

DJ Khaled provided the set up as he took to a separate stage and sat on a couch surrounded by stacks of cash, watching the 2010 remake of Wall Street.

Soon Lopez, 48, brought the fashion flair as she performed in a bedazzled bustier and long white wide-legged trousers. She later added a matching white blazer and fedora while surrounded by dozens of ’40s era gangster-styled dancers.

The only thing missing from the standout performance was the expectant Cardi B, but the rapper still delivered her stellar verse for the audience via video. Lopez pointed to the screen behind her just before glitter and fake dinero rained down on the excited crowd.

“Dinero” is the second song Lopez has recently released, following the engagement ring-hinting single, “El Anillo,” which was released three weeks ago.

I want the green, want the money and those dance moves @JLo because that #BBMAs performance was 🔥 ! #JLO_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/zUXHRETUpG — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

The mother of three previously released “Us” featuring Skrillex in February and her recent full-length album was 2014’s A.K.A.

Lopez is scheduled to continue her Las Vegas residency through Sept. 29 at Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.