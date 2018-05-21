Halsey and Chainsmokers Honor 'Friend' Avicii at BBMAs with Reminder to 'Support and Love' Those with Mental Illness

Halsey and EDM duo the Chainsmokers paid tribute to Avicii one month to the day after the superstar deejay’s death.

The group were taking the stage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to present the award for top Hot 100 song when they paused to honor their fallen musical colleague.

“We’d like to take a moment and talk about our friend, Avicii,” began Alex Pall, before his partner Andrew Taggart continued the message. “His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist that inspired so many in so many ways, and simply put, but he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community.”

Nothing but love for Avicii from @TheChainsmokers & @halsey as they present the #BBMAs for Top Hot 100 Song. 💞 pic.twitter.com/k89czVBrih — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Halsey then concluded the tribute, adding: “Everyone that worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful — and it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

The message was met with a warm round of applause from the audience, before the onstage trio presented the top Hot 100 song award to Luis Fonsi for “Despacito.”

The Chainsmokers later won top dance/electronic artist, and spoke of Avicii again.

“We want to dedicate this award to Avicii,” Taggart began. “None of us would be here. Everyone that was nominated for this award was massively influenced by him. He is someone who made us believe that this was a realistic career, something we could do with our lives. [He] inspired all of us, influence our music, influenced pop music, music in general. He will be missed. I hope you found peace; we love you.”

.@TheChainsmokers are #BBMAs WINNERS! Congrats on taking home the 🏆 for Top Dance/Electronic Artist! pic.twitter.com/WOXnCgEExT — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20. His rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.”

Continued the statement: “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

A week later, the family of the late Swedish star released a new statement implying the star died from suicide, according to Variety.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.