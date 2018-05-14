Could the 2018 Billboard Music Awards’ lineup get any more perfect?

Ed Sheeran, Zedd and Maren Morris are set to take the stage at the star-studded award show, which airs on May 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Sheeran, who currently traveling around the world on his stadium tour, will perform on location from Dublin, Ireland.

Zedd and Morris’ pop-crossover collaboration “The Middle” quickly rose to the top of several Billboard charts in span of a few short months since its release, but, before then, it was a song “that just didn’t want to come out,” says Zedd.

Theo Wargo/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

“We went through roughly 15 different vocalists – mostly pop and lots of A-listers – but it just didn’t fit,” the deejay told PEOPLE back in January ahead of the 60th Grammy Awards, where they performed the hit for the first time in conjunction with Target’s #MoreMusic campaign. “The song is very emotional and real, so it has to be someone who could really carry it. Then, we recorded Marren and she sounded incredible, and everybody who loved this song already fell in love with it even more, so we knew she was the one.”

“Zedd was so great to work with and so easy-going, it felt like we’d been working together for years,” Morris shared. “The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell.”

Previously announced performers include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.