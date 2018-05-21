Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera rocked the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night with a soaring performance of their new duet, “Fall in Line.” Though Lovato tweeted “BUCKET LIST ITEM 1”, about collaborating with Aguilera, she came to find out that her favorite ex-Mouseketeer was just as excited about working with her.

“I think the memory that I’ll always have of first meeting Christina is when I walked up to her, she screamed,” Lovato told PEOPLE at the launch of her new summer capsule collection with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics on Friday. “And I was like, ‘I’m the one that should be screaming. It’s you.‘ And she was like, ‘I’m so excited to meet you!’ Just, like, over the top in the most innocent, purest way possible.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Drop Inspiring Duet of Self-Empowerment ‘Fall in Line’

Their collaboration may have been Aguilera’s team’s idea — the track will be featured on her upcoming album Liberation — but this duet has “been a dream” since Lovato “was a little girl.”

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Being able to work with her was literally a dream come true,” Lovato said. “She’s the sweetest woman — just so gracious. She was so excited when I showed up to the shoot. It was great.”

I believe our paths were destined to cross & I'm so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You're truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work! pic.twitter.com/8PPuOBzhKF — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 16, 2018

Lovato didn’t miss a beat onstage during the performance, but her moves — and her shoe selection — have been limited after she broke her foot while on vacation in Bali earlier this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Demi Lovato Says She Quit Dieting: “I Weigh a Little More But That’s OK”

“I’ve been wearing a sandal and a sneaker, and that’s pretty much all I’ve been wearing on my feet,” she explained. “I had to wear heels in a music video that I just shot. So I had to stuff my broken foot in a heel, but I made it work.”

Demi Lovato visits Fabletics at The Village at Westfield Topanga on May 18, 2018. Ari Perilstein/Getty

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals She Broke Her Foot While on Vacation

When it comes to her wardrobe, Lovato wants the rest of her body to feel as comfortable as her feet, which was a priority when she designed her fourth capsule collection for Fabletics.

“What I wanted to accomplish with this collection was to create more comfortable pieces that will look cute in your daily routine,” she says, “whether it’s running errands or working out.”

The new collection is inspired by Lovato’s “everyday life” on her Tell Me You Love Me world tour and features sports bras, high-waisted leggings and cropped tops in rose, pewter and moss colors.