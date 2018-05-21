Camila Cabello & Normani Kordei Reunite for the First Time in 2 Years Since Fifth Harmony Split

Normila together again!

Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei surprised Fifth Harmony fans with a reunion photo at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The pair’s picture, which appears to be taken backstage, marks the first time any Fifth Harmony member has publicly gotten together with Cabello since she left the girl group in December 2016.

Both performed during the awards show as Cabello took the stage with Pharrell Williams to sing “Sangria Wine” and her hit “Havana” before picking up the award for chart achievement. Normani was also pictured clapping for Cabello during the show.

Meanwhile, the Dancing with the Stars alum joined Khalid on stage for their duet “Love Lies,” her first performance since she and Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke announced in March that they were going on a “hiatus in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

On May 11, Fifth Harmony played their final show at the Hard Rock Live at the Event Center in Hollywood, Florida.

In January, Cabello admitted that her “feelings were hurt” in regards to her ex bandmates’ 2017 MTV’s Video Music Awards performance, when the foursome appeared to throw some shade towards Cabello who “hadn’t gotten along” with Brooke, Jauregui, Normani and Jane.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” Cabello said during an interview with The New York Times, adding that her eyes welled up with tears as she watched the performance live at home with her mother.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it,” she continued, adding that “at that point I’d moved on from [the split]. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’ ”

Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani and Camila Cabello in August 2013 Larry Busacca/Getty

Fifth Harmony later said the VMA stunt wasn’t intended to be a dig towards Cabello, but a celebration of how the four remaining members were stronger than ever.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony,” Brooke told host Lara Spencer on Good Morning America. “And we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.