Ariana Grande opened the Billboard Music Awards with a show-stopping performance of “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The pop star, 24, kicked off the annual awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday night with her glittering new disco single, which prompted the star-studded crowd — including Camila Cabello — to sing along to the upbeat tune.

During the performance, Grande and her backup dancers incorporated the umbrella motif from her music video. And at the end of her set, the words “The Light Is Coming” flashed across the screens.

Ariana Grande

In addition to performing, Grande is nominated for the social artist title alongside Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, K-Pop band BTS and Shawn Mendes.

Ariana Grande

The BBMAs mark the first award show appearance the singer has made since the May 2017 terror attack at the Manchester, England stop of her Dangerous Woman Tour, where a bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

Ariana Grande

Grande opened up about the attack in a new Time cover story.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she said in the emotional interview. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. … I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

Grande released “No Tears Left to Cry” — which offers a subtle but powerful nod to the tragedy — in April; earlier this month, the dance track peaked at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The singer is set to release her fourth studio album, Sweetener, July 20.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.