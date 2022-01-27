Gabby Barrett, Bonnie Raitt, Karol G and Summer Walker will also perform and receive awards at the annual event

Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie and More to Be Honored at Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Event

The star-studded list of honorees for Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Awards has arrived.

Each performer will also receive an award: Doja will take home the Powerhouse Award, Bridgers the Trailblazer Award, Saweetie the Game Changer Award, Barrett the Rising Star Award, Raitt the Icon Award, Karol G the Rule Breaker Award and Walker the Chartbreaker Award.

Reservoir Media CEO and founder Golnar Khosrowshahi will also be honored with the Executive of the Year Award.

The annual event, which recognizes the artists, creators, producers and executives making waves in the music industry, will be hosted by Ciara, and for the first time, fans will be able to buy tickets to attend in person at the YouTube Theater.

"Billboard's Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to create undeniably influential women from across the industry," Billboard President Julian Holguin said in a statement. "From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn't be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person."

Added Billboard's editorial director Hannah Karp: "We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture. From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music."

Additional honorees—including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient — performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.