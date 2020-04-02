Bill Priss Debuts Dreamy 'Mr. Big' Music Video — with an Homage to Alanis Morissette's 'Ironic'!

Image zoom Hunter Abrams

Bill Priss — a Brooklyn-based musician with a deep, velvety voice and bold style — escapes the city for upstate New York in his dreamy new music video for his single, “Mr. Big.”

For the clip to accompany the dark, alt-pop track off his recent EP Blue Collared Baby, Priss and music video director Tobin Del Cuore got their inspiration from the iconic romance between Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

To put their own spin on portraying a similar cyclical romance, the pair relied on their separate backgrounds of growing up in rural Maine. (The video was shot inside and around the home of interior designer Dane Pressner in the town of Barryville, New York.)

The video kicks off with Priss hanging upside down in a dining room before going about his day. When Mr. Big calls to ask Priss to come over, the singer gets in his red BMW, where we see multiple versions of Priss come to life — a sly homage to Alanis Morissette‘s classic “Ironic” music video.

“I so vividly remember seeing this video for the first time when I was in my teens,” says Cuore, “but of course, when I presented the idea to Bill, as a Gen Z-er, he had never seen it!”

Priss, 23, says he sees his music as a form of therapy. “Creating is how I objectively process events and relationships,” he tells PEOPLE. “Mr. Big” was born after his college ex-boyfriend reached out to him years after they had split and forced Priss to reflect.

“I instantly wanted to respond and be with him, but knew that I can’t go through that whole toxic cycle again,” he recalls. “We all have run back to an ex because let’s be honest, it feels incredible — like a second chance, but it wounds our growth and blocks our independence. I instantly started working on the demo of the song, and as I wrote about yearning to break free from him, I started to see the relationship clearly, not clouded by strong emotions.”

Priss’ EP Blue Collard Baby is available to stream on Spotify and other platforms.