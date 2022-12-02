Bill Clinton Reflects on the Death of Christine McVie and Her Work on His 1992 Campaign Theme Song

During his 1992 presidential run, Bill Clinton chose the Christine McVie-authored song "Don't Stop" as his campaign theme song

Published on December 2, 2022 10:38 PM
President Bill Clinton attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald); Christine McVie performs at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bill Clinton is mourning the death of Christine McVie.

The former president, 76, paid tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac singer by reflecting on his connection to the band's 1977 single "Don't Stop," which McVie wrote.

" 'Don't Stop' was my '92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days," he wrote in a Twitter post shortly after her death at age 79 on Wednesday.

In the video accompanying the post, McVie performed the song alongside fellow band member Lindsey Buckingham at his inaugural ball in 1993. At the time, "Don't Stop" had become a staple for Clinton's conventions and rallies and is attributed as one of the appeals to Clinton's baby boomer demographic.

"I'm grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her," added Clinton in the post.

The former president referenced the song at the end of his speech at the 2000 Democratic National Convention, proclaiming, "Remember, keep putting people first. Keep building those bridges. And don't stop thinking about tomorrow."

Fleetwood Mac said there were "no words" to describe the sadness of her death in a statement posted on their social media pages on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79 Following 'Short Illness'

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the statement read.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie's family announced her death on social media, writing that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family.

