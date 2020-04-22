Big Time Rush Virtually Reunite to 'Spread That Love' to Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Add Big Time Rush to the ever-growing list of stars who have staged virtual reunions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nickelodeon TV stars turned boy band — made up of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega — came back together on Tuesday, sharing a sweet message to fans on their Twitter account.

“It’s been a little while since we all got together, so we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well,” said Maslow in the clip. “Hope you guys are all staying healthy during this crazy time.”

“It’s a great time to stay connected — like we are — and I think it’s a great time to reach out to friends and family, check in, and make sure everyone’s doing okay. ” added Schmidt.

Henderson then took control over the chat, asking fans to “continue to stay home and stay safe” and urging them to “practice a little more love and compassion right now.”

“We’re in this together,” said PenaVega. We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha. And who knows, a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you guys soon!”

Their clip was underscored by their 2011 single “Windows Down.”

It’s been six years since Big Time Rush disbanded, Schmidt, Maslow, Henderson, and PenaVega going their separate ways to pursue their own projects.

The group was formed first as a fictional band for the 2009 scripted Nickelodeon comedy series of the same name, which saw Schmidt, Maslow, Henderson, and PenaVega playing four hockey players who are hilariously selected to form a boy band by a mega music producer.

A record deal came simultaneously with the series, with the band putting out original music first seen on the show.

Their debut album, titled BTR, was released in October 2010 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts. A holiday EP followed in November.

By February 2011, Big Time Rush had its first single on mainstream U.S. radio, the pop jam, “Boyfriend.” Success didn’t slow from there, with two more LPs — Elevate (2011) and 24/Seven (2013) — a series of North American tours, a full-length 2012 film (Big Time Movie) and a soundtrack EP. They were named the world’s best live act at the 2014 World Music Awards.

Image zoom Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos Pena, Jr. and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

But the group didn’t last far beyond the ending of the series, which came to a close in July 2013.

After splitting in 2014, Schmidt returned to his band, Heffron Drive, while Maslow, Henderson, and PenaVega all released solo projects.

Maslow competed on the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars, reaching fourth place, and as well as the inaugural season of the U.S. installment of Celebrity Big Brother.

PenaVega, who is married to Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, also competed alongside his wife on the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars. Both were eliminated before the finals.

As for whether new music is on the way, fans are hopeful the virtual reunion is the first sign of more to come.

“The band itself is never going to die,” Maslow told the Huffington Post back in 2013. “In terms of new content, it might be a while, but might not be ever. We don’t know at this point and we’ve all kind of been saying, ‘We’re all really excited and really antsy to be our own individual artists outside the band — and support each other.’ “