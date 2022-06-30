Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mica von Turkovich: See the Proposal

He's no longer her boy boy b-b-b-b-b-boyfriend — he's her fiancé!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Big Time Rush member Kendall Schmidt popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Mica von Turkovich on Wednesday night.

The singer proposed at the place where he and Turkovich — who is a writer — met for the first time: Radio City Music Hall. And since fans are probably wondering — yes, band members Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow were also in attendance!

Schmidt, 31, and Turkovich, 30, met in 2012 at one of Big Time Rush's concerts at the venue. At the time, Turkovich was a nanny in New York City. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger and they eventually fell in love.

Now, 10 years later, Schmidt decided to pop the question where it all began.

Kendall Schmidt from Big time rush Is Engaged!! Credit Aaron Gatewood Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich | Credit: Aaron Gatewood

The couple began dating in March 2015, though Schmidt's earliest Instagram tribute to Turkovich dates back to July 2016 on her birthday and his next was in July 2017.

In June 2018, Schmidt shared a sweet, throwback photo where she is sitting on his lap at BottleRock Festival in California. Later that month he shared another photo with her and called her his "favorite person."

That July, he posted a much more intimate birthday tribute, writing, "It's this beautiful soul's birthday."

He continued at the time, "Any description of how @mica_chu has changed my life would be an understatement. It's been a pleasure to be with her as the days go by. I envy the way she sees things. Her true purpose is to make a meaningful difference in the world and I know that's exactly what she's going to do. She gives me a reason to be the best man I can be. And in turn, I do everything in my power to be everything she deserves."

Since then, Schmidt has shared memorable moments like camping trips, quarantining throughout the pandemic, Valentine's Day tributes and more with Turkovich by his side.

In one of his most recent, he called her his "one and only."

Meanwhile, on their seven-year anniversary in March, Turkovich shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with Schmidt and wrote, "7 years of loving you. 1 million more por favor."

Thursday also marked the release of Big Time Rush's newest single "Honey." The band is set to debut the track at their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden for their Forever tour on Thursday night.

The band will continue to make stops in major cities throughout the country before performing three shows in Mexico and wrapping up on Aug. 26.

In May, the band spoke to PEOPLE about gearing up for the tour and said "they don't call us Big Time Rush for nothing."

"The scaries are setting in, at least for that part of it," Henderson said at the time. "But on the production side, everything's going really smooth. And as long as we've been doing it together, things happen pretty quickly. So once we're all together, things just kind of move, they kind of work."