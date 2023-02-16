Big Time Rush Is Going on Tour (Again!) and Have Officially Gone 'Dad Level' — Here's Why

Big Time Rush is ready to show fans the big things they have coming.

Earlier this month, the boy band announced they would be embarking on another tour only months after they wrapped their "nostalgia" run. Speaking to PEOPLE about the announcement, the band also dished on the release of their highly anticipated comeback project — as well as the sweet support from their significant others.

The Can't Get Enough tour — which was announced on the same day they released their new single "Can't Get Enough" — will kick off on June 22 in Fort Worth, Texas, and wrap on Aug. 12 in Las Vegas. This time around, the band knows the do's and don'ts for life on the road since their reunion in 2021.

"As a band, we've all agreed and we talk about, 'OK, how do we want to go about things? What kind of hotels do we want to stay in? What kind of food do we want to eat?" says Kendall Schmidt, 32, adding that the band as a whole prioritizes their health.

"We carry our own grill," says Carlos PenaVega, 33. "Just one nice grill so that if the food isn't great, we can grill burgers."

Logan Henderson, 33, adds, "That's dad level."

On March 5, the band will wrap the South American and final leg of the Forever tour. In those three months, the band will place the final touches on their highly anticipated comeback album (the first since 2013's 24/seven).

"We're not just looking for hits," Logan says. "Obviously that's great, but we want to make good music that we are proud of and that's literally what we're striving for. That's why it's taken so long."

"We've always been the anti-boy band in terms of the stuff we make," James Maslow, 33, says, adding that they collectively wrote a song they consider to be "an ancient classic" that fans would "expect a boy band to sing" — even though that was never their intention. "It just doesn't follow any guidelines. This one is going to be one to remember."

The three months between tours will also be an opportunity for the band to (sort of) take a break and focus on their individual lives.

Schmidt will be spending time in the studio and planning a wedding with fiancée Mica von Turkovich, to whom he proposed in June.

"I'm getting married this year. That'll be after the tour," he says, adding that he needs to help plan before cracking a joke about his bandmates. "These guys are not invited."

Henderson will spend a couple days at home in Los Angeles before embarking on a European trip to "chill." Meanwhile, Maslow is excited to spend some time at home in Miami.

PenaVega — who's married to Alexa PenaVega and shares sons Ocean King, 6, and Kingston James, 3, along with daughter Rio Rey, 21 months — will spend some time with the family as he's on set filming a movie.

"I'm a workaholic. I'm shooting two movies and then going straight into tour," he says. "But the whole family will be together, so we're just going to just power through it. And my wife gives up so much for me to be able to do this. These movies are with her, so it's a great way for her and me to do stuff together."

Henderson adds, "I think for all of us, we have such high hopes and dreams. Big Time Rush has allowed us to not only do what we want in this industry, but also other things in other industries. So it's just been such a blessing. This whole comeback."

Aaron Gatewood

The one thing that makes their experience together that much better is the support from their girlfriends and wives.

"Mica will often wear one of our merch shirts to bed. Which is kind of funny. [She] loves everything Big Time Rush. So we're constantly blasting it," Schmidt says, while Maslow says that girlfriend Caitlin Spears doesn't "electively listen" to their music, "but when I'm gone for a week or two at a time, she does watch the TV show."

He adds, "I'll notice she'll wear shirts I have from movies I've done with my face on it or whatever. It's very cute."

"All our spouses, wives, whatever, they're all super supportive. On tour the four of them are side-stage watching every show. We're super blessed," says PenaVega.