Big Sean Says He Grew 2 Inches Taller This Year by Going to the Chiropractor

Big Sean has gotten slightly bigger.

The rapper, 33, recently revealed on his Instagram that he'd grown at least two inches over the past year. In the video, he recruited his friend Ronnie, whom he said is 5-foot-10, to stand next to him.

When the two stood side-by-side in front of a mirror, Sean appeared to be slightly taller.

"How da f--- I grow 2 inches?" he wrote over the video. "Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that's how. Straight spine that's how."

Sean added that people "try to hate on" him, saying that he's only 5-foot-six. However, he insisted he'd grown "like a couple of inches."

The "Bounce Back" rapper, who was born Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, previously explained to E! News that his stage name didn't come from his stature.

"People think it's for all the wrong reasons," he said of his moniker. "Growing up in Detroit, I had a mentor, his name was Sean. In the neighborhood, he was somebody who kept the kids on a positive note."

He continued, "He was like, 6'8" and I was like 11, 12 years old so I was like 4'8". Just to be funny, I said, 'You guys gotta call me Big Sean and him Little Sean.' "

Sean often gives nods to his Detroit upbringing through his music, addressing the experience of growing up in the city with the 2012 mixtape Detroit and following up in 2020 with his latest album, Detroit 2.

"I was returning to my roots but with a stronger foundation," he said of his latest album in an interview with Vulture last year. "The city of Detroit is owed so much respect and honor. When I was talking to Stevie Wonder, I was saying Motown gave Black music and Black people an identity in music."