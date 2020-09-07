Big Sean Shares What He Learned About His Mental Health While Making Latest Album, Detroit 2

"I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years," the rapper wrote on Twitter

Big Sean is opening up about his mental health.

The 32-year-old rapper shared in a lengthy Twitter thread Monday that he learned a lot about his own mental health while working on his latest album, Detroit 2, which was released on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lotta things I learned making this album... I feel a like I should share a couple on my heart, a lot of it is in the music tho. Feel like I’m finna tweet a lot right now," Sean began.

The "Bounce Back" singer went on to explain that he went through a period where he felt "tired" of "doing what I loved," and that he had periods of wanting to "give up on my life."

"I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it," Sean wrote on Twitter. "it’s the Journey!"

"I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane," he continued.

The "Single Again" singer said that he later realized that he "was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.."

Sean encouraged his fans to keep faith if they have a similar experience, calling his the "hardest thing" he's ever had to learn how to do.

"That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith!" he wrote, adding, "You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure..."

RELATED VIDEO: Big Sean Says He Never Would've Made 'IDFWU' If He Knew Ex Naya Rivera Would Die So Tragically

Sean shared that he had some anxieties about the timing of his album, but has learned that "MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine."

"While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still... I couldn’t rush it," he continued.

"I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine."

"To the fans, listeners, even other artist who feel me through the music, or share it, or mention it on their platforms have inspired me to be more supportive of art and speak up. I feel a sense of community in music and less competition and that feels amazing! So thank you!"

Image zoom Big Sean Noam Galai/Getty

Image zoom Big Sean/Twitter

Sean concluded by saying that all the hard work is worth it if his music can touch fans.

"When I see someone say 'you was speaking to me' or people being inspired in some way even if it’s just to turn the f— up n go get it, it makes me feel incredible because that was my goal, in my heart that’s what I hoped for. That’s why stayed so late every night for," he wrote.

Sean concluded by saying the success of the album isn't as important as its impact on fans.

"I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not, that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you," he added. "I’m too grateful for that alone!"