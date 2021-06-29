Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon's Big Red Machine Announces New Album with Two Taylor Swift Songs

Both The National and Bon Iver frontmen have worked with Swift on both her recent folklore and evermore albums

Some new music with Taylor Swift is on the way!

On Tuesday, Big Red Machine — the powerhouse duo comprising Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, 40, and The National's Aaron Dessner, 45 — announced the tracklist of their upcoming How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, which features two tracks with Taylor Swift.

Swift, 31, appears on the duo's songs "Birch" and "Renegade." Meanwhile, singer Anaïs Mitchell is featured on "Latter Days," "Phoenix" with Fleet Foxes and "New Auburn."

After Swift posted a countdown to Friday on her Instagram Story, many fans speculated that one of the duo's singles will be a track with Swift.

Dessner and Vernon have a history of making music together. Dessner co-produced and helped write both of her latest albums folklore and evermore. Meanwhile, Vernon and Bon Iver were featured on "Evermore" and folklore's "Exile" while Dessner's the National was featured on "Coney Island."

"I feel like I would not have been able to go toe-to-toe with Taylor in the way that I did if I hadn't done everything else that I'd ever done. To me, making songs with your friends in some basement 20 years ago or producing records for totally unknown artists is just as important as when you end up, by some weird stroke of serendipity, in a crazy collaboration with someone who is so gifted," Dessner previously told Billboard about Swift. "I had really run the gantlet of so many experiences that I was in a spot where when she came, there were fireworks, musically, between us. And we had the work ethic to see it through."

In a Vevo Footnotes video, Swift said working with Dessner was "one of the most effortless collaborations and I'm very lucky to have met him."

The new LP is the followup to their first album titled Big Red Machine. They also released "Latter Days" as a single for the new album.

"@anaismitchell helped define the whole record when she wrote and sang these words, 'How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?'" Dessner said of the new song. "Latter Days is about childhood and nostalgia for a time before adulthood and loss of innocence — before you've made mistakes and lost people."

On Monday, the duo also teased the collaboration by posting a cryptic video of Swift.

The new announcement of music featuring Swift comes just several weeks after she announced that she'll be releasing the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album Red later this year.

Here's the tracklist for How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

01 Latter Days ft. Anaïs Mitchell

02 Reese

03 Phoenix ft. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell

04 Birch ft. Taylor Swift

05 Renegade ft. Taylor Swift

06 The Ghost of Cincinnati

07 Hoping Then

08 Mimi ft. Ilsey

09 Easy to Sabotage ft. Naeem

10 Hutch ft. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and My Brightest Diamond

11 8:22am ft. La Force

12 Magnolia

13 June's a River ft. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit

14 Brycie