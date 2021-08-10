Big Boi Looks Forward to Performing at the MLS All-Star Concert — 'It's All About Positive Vibrations'

The rapper says that he has over 12,000 songs on his phone and that being in the music industry is all about evolution

Big Boi is excited to perform at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Heineken later this month — and he hopes that you're ready to get Southernplayalistic.

"It's always an honor to get out in front of the crowds and just give them that high energy hit after hit, after hit," he tells PEOPLE. "It's all about positive vibrations, and we all the hip-hop special forces, the sniper unit. We come in and kill it and leave, you know what I'm talking about? Like that."

The rapper and record producer, 46, was thrust into the spotlight in the early '90s thanks to Outkast, his duo with collaborator and friend André 3000. Over the years, he's produced his own collection of music and hits that fans can expect to hear at the show, taking place on Aug. 24 at the Torch at the LA Coliseum and also featuring a performance by Kaytranada.

"Oh man, we're doing everything from Southernplayalistic to the new Big Sleepover," Big Boi says. "So, they're going to get some of the older materials, some of the newest, some of the middle. It's all-times classic. It's going to be singing. So, we ain't finna play with them at all. At all. I don't care who out there, old ladies, babies. We finna kryptonite everything."

The rapper is a chameleon when it comes to his own broad range of musical interests that help round him out as an artist.

"Killer Mike. Yep, Killer Mike. I listen to Killer Mike. What else I'm listening to, man? I listen to a lot of Bob Marley, man, a lot of soul music," he says. "I listen to everything, really. Because my phone has maybe 12,000 songs, and I just keep it on shuffle. So, anything might pop up from some UGK to some Lil Baby to some NWA. Anita Baker might come on. A Temptation Christmas song might come on because that's my favorite type of music. It ain't just streamline."

During his solo artist journey, Big Boi has penned, produced and created many projects that are held as staple works within his discography. These include his half of the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album under the group name Outkast, but is regarded as a solo project for both artists, his Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty released in 2010, and a host of other projects seasoned with just as much creative flavoring.

When he's not cooking up something delicious at home — "I've perfected my garlic lobster air fryer recipe" — Big Boi is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album. The impending project is a collaborative album with two rap greats, Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown. Big Boi tells PEOPLE that his new music is about him evolving as an artist and finding a way to have the

"The Big Sleepover is a Big Boi and Sleepy Brown collaborative album," he said. "The Big Sleepover was not a slumber party. It's the opposite. We here to wake them up. So just got to check the lyrics to substance. New rhymes, melodies, cadences. When you make music and you've been doing it for as long as I have, it's all about evolution. That's how I'm able to be here now — you got to reinvent yourself every time."