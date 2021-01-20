"I’m just here to help," the singer captioned the photo

Rihanna Celebrates Biden Inauguration by Taking Out the Trash: 'We Did It Joe'

Dump Trump?

Rihanna is celebrating the start of Joe Biden's presidential term — and the end of Donald Trump's — in an interesting way: taking out the trash.

Just hours after Biden's inauguration, the "Desperado" singer, 32, shared a photo of herself from her September cover shoot with Harper's Bazaar. In the photo, she's seen wearing an "end racism by any means necessary" shirt, black briefs and pink heels as she takes out two trash bags.

"I'm just here to help. 🤷🏾‍♀️," she captioned the photo, along with the hashtag #wediditJoe in reference to the now-viral video of Kamala Harris informing Biden he won the election in November.

The "good riddance"-themed message from RiRi to Trump should come as no surprise as she's been vocal about her opposition to the former president.

After Trump falsely declared victory on election night, she transformed her feed to read "Count every vote, we'll wait." And in August, she shared a photo of herself next graffiti art that read "F— Trump" and a hashtag counting down to Election Day.

Oh, and after the former President played one of her songs at a rally in 2018, she was not happy.

"Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies," she tweeted in part then.

The Inauguration post comes just a day after the "Work" singer shared a photo of herself at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968.