During a press conference on Thursday, Bharti Shahani's mother broke down crying as she said "I want my baby back"

Bharti Shahani, 22, Dies After Being Declared Brain Dead from Astroworld Injuries: 'Bharti Is Love,' Says Mom

Bharti Shahani, the 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior who suffered critical injuries in the Astroworld Festival crowd surge, has died. Her death marks the ninth from the festival over the weekend.

News of Bharti's death comes after ABC 13 Houston reported on Tuesday that she was on a ventilator and declared brain dead.

During a press conference on Thursday, Bharti's family spoke out about her. When her mother Karishma Shahani walked up to speak, she burst into tears and said, "I don't know what to say."

After gathering herself, she said, "Bharti is love. I want my baby back ... I won't be able to live without her."

"She was very full of life, she enjoyed the smallest things," Bharti's sister Namrata Shahani added. "She was always there for me, the last thing she said to me was, 'Are you okay?'"

The family also noted that she would be donating her organs. "She loved helping others," her cousin Mohit Bellani said.

According to ABC 13 Houston, Bharti attended the concert with her sister and Bellani, but they lost each other when the crowd surged. Namrata and Bellani both lost their cell phones and couldn't find Bharti.

"Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER," Namrata said.

While being taken in an ambulance to Houston Methodist Hospital, Bharti was given CPR. Her family tells the outlet she had suffered multiple heart attacks.

Several young people are among the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount who is in a medically-induced coma after falling from his dad's shoulders and being trampled.

In a statement shared by Scott to PEOPLE on Thursday, the rapper, 30, said he and his team have been "actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons." He added that he's "distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to [the families] as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family's wishes on how they'd best like to be connected."

During the conference, Bellani recounted the night, calling it a "nightmare," an "atrocity" and "an act of pure brutality."

"Pray for them, for us ... pray for everyone who experienced that hellish experience," he said.