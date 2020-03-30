Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Once upon a time, Bhad Bhabie and Billie Eilish were friendly, but it appears they may no longer be as close.

The rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, recently spoke about their friendship on Instagram Live after being asked by a fan if she “was friends with” Eilish.

“I think I’m friends with Billie, I don’t know if Billie is my friend,” Bhabie, 17, responded. “Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn’t text me so, I don’t know… I mean, I guess that’s what happens when bitches get famous. It be like that. I’m not tripping. I know who my real friends are.”

The five-time Grammy winner, 18, has yet to respond or comment on their camaraderie.

Last March, Bhabie spoke with Billboard at an event celebrating the release of Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“She’s got an amazing voice. Her voice is really one of a kind. But I love her as a person ’cause she’s just so real. I just love her so much. I feel like I can be real around her. She’s not gonna judge me,” said Bhabie, who first met Eilish, whom she was DMing and texting, on the day their mutual friend XXXTentacion was fatally shot in June 2018.

“We linked up. We were like all right, well, we both just lost him. We just sat and listened to his music all day and cried. We did go to Wingstop, though, I remember that,” she recalled.

Fast forward one year and multiple awards later, Eilish thanked her fans on Sunday for their support of her first album. “My debut album ‘when we all fall asleep, where do we go’ came out a year ago today thank you for changing my life,” she wrote on social media along with a never-before-seen photo from the cover shoot.

Also on Sunday, Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an acoustic version of their hit “Bad Guy” on the Elton-John hosted virtual iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The benefit concert reportedly raised over $1 million thanks in large part to sponsor Procter & Gamble’s $500,000 contribution and a match from FOX. The money will benefit Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.