Bhad Bhabie, 16, Announces She's Taking a Break from Instagram for Her 'Mental Health'

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is taking a break from Instagram for her “mental health.”

Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, made the announcement in a since-deleted post on the social media platform Tuesday, explaining “There’s no winning as a celebrity on this app.”

“Due to my mental health I will be taking a small break from this app,” Bhabie, 16, wrote.

The young star — who is known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil that spawned her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase —went on to reveal she made the decision due to the way she has been treated online.

“I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete. Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose [sic] it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can’t sleep at night.”

Bhabie then shared some of the negativity she receives writing, “Imagine being called a racist white c— very second of they [sic] day… I show off a tattoo they say I’m tryna b black… I defend myself then boom I’m labeled a racist.”

Image zoom Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Image zoom Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

“Everything I do will b considered wrong… image [sic] being me for a second — you just get a cute new wig and wanna show it off then the minute you post your mood is instantly killed bc your comment section if [sic] flooded with ‘this s— wants to be black so bad’ while wearing a straight blonde wig… this s— is really draining.”

RELATED: Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 15, Reportedly Drops $40,000 on New Teeth: See Her Smile

Bhabie concluded her post by telling her fans to “Have a nice day” and that when she returns to Instagram she will have her comments turned off.

Bhabie further expressed her frustration on her Instagram Story writing “Blows me how I watch people who can’t even tell me my favorite color try to tell me about myself and who I’m f—— and why I act how I do! When will y’all learn you don’t f—— know me so stop speaking on me like you do.”

In December, Bhabie came under fire after she debuted box-braids, which fans slammed as cultural appropriation.

Image zoom Bhad Bhabie Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Hospitalized After Having to Get Off Plane Due to Severe Stomach Pain

The rapper sarcastically responded to the backlash in a video, which shows her with the braided hairstyle on Instagram.

“I want to deeply apologize to everyone who’s life’s have seriously effected [sic] by the way I wear my hair and from the bottom of my heart I wanted to tell you suck my d— 😘( and yes apparently I guess I have really effected life’s I can’t figure out another reason why anyone would take time out of their day to write paragraphs and bully someone about hair) 😂and btw who ever wanna come “pull em out” like they said ya got my location I anit [sic] hiding 😂😂” she wrote.