Bhad Bhabie Hospitalized After Having to Get Off Plane Due to Severe Stomach Pain

Danielle Bregoli is resting at home following a hospital visit due to severe stomach pain, TMZ reported on Monday. Her manager confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s currently “stable.”

The rapper, known as Bhad Bhabie, experienced severe stomach pains upon boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, sources told the outlet. It was also reported that Bregoli, 16, had already been experiencing the stomach pain for a few days.

After conferring with flight attendants and her team, Bregoli exited the plane before takeoff and went to the hospital. Bregoli’s hospital tests came back negative, and doctors advised her to take a few days to rest.

Bregoli’s rep told TMZ that she will try to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The rapper’s adjustment to fame after her viral appearance on Dr. Phil is documented in a Snapchat series that premiered in February, titled Bringing Up Bhabie, which gives fans an unfiltered look at her life.

“I’m the bad kid that my mother can’t control, so she put me on a TV show,” Bregoli said in a sneak peek of the show PEOPLE revealed exclusively in February. “I went from sleeping on the floor in a trailer to having a gold record in six months.”

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“I get nominated for a f—– Billboard [Music Award], and I’m the youngest bitch to ever do it,” she said. “Keep hating, ho.”

At this year’s iHeart Music Awards, Bregoli was also nominated for the Social Star Award, which she lost to Agnez Mo in the socially voted category.

The star has certainly found monetary success since her rise to fame.

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie Bhad Bhabie Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

In January, Bregoli landed a $900,000, six-month endorsement deal with Copy Cat Beauty.

“CopyCatBeauty.com is excited to be working with Bhad Bhabie. We chose Danielle for our brand because she speaks to an entire generation and doesn’t believe in hype and overpaying,” the brand told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

“She is in it to be a visionary not just for the money,” their statement added.