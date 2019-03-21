Rapper Bhad Bhabie Gets $42,000 Diamond-Encrusted Rolex Watch for Her 16th Birthday

Rapper Bhad Bhabie‘s birthday isn’t for another week, but the famous 15-year-old is already getting lavish presents!

On Wednesday, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, showed off a brand new $42,000 diamond-encrusted Rolex watch in a clip shared on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“THANK YOU to my managers since day one @realadamluger and @flueagency for the early bday gift 🖤🖤🖤,” Bhabie captioned the post.

The timepiece, which was made custom and commissioned from Joel the Jeweler in Los Angeles, features a soft pink face, 15.38 carats of VS diamonds over the band and 1.5 carats of VS diamonds in the Roman numerals around the dial, TMZ reported.

Bhabie turns 16 on March 26.

Bhabie’s new gift comes just a couple of months after the rapper, who is known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phill that spawned her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase — reportedly spent $40,000 on porcelain veneers.

On Jan. 3 Bhabie showed off her new smile by sharing a video to her Instagram account of herself rapping and gave a shoutout to Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Aamir Wahab in the caption.

“New year new music new teeth 😁🎼💰 thx to my favorite dds bich @draamirwahab 🖤 u the f—in best dentist in the world #babyfacesavage,” she wrote.

Bhabie also shared a screenshot of the TMZ article about her teeth to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Thank u @draamirwahab U the GOAT [greatest of all time] bich.”

Bhad Bhabie Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Dr. Wahab posted a photo to his own Instagram account on Friday of him posing with Bhabie in what looks to be his office.

“@bhadbhabie stopped by for a new grill by Dr. Aamir Wahab,” he wrote in the caption.

In addition to her lavish lifestyle, Bhabie’s music career is blossoming.

RELATED: Bhad Bhabie Lands $900,000 Endorsement Deal with Copy Cat Beauty

Bhad Bhabie Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She released songs “Babyface Savage” and “Bestie” earlier this year and was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The young star has also collaborated with popular rappers Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and Torey Lanez.

The rapper also stars in her own show on Snapchat about her life titled Bringing Up Bhabie, a 12-episode series that aired in February.

“I’m the bad kid that my mother can’t control, so she put me on a TV show,” Bhabie says on the show. “I went from sleeping on the floor in a trailer to having a gold record in six months,” Bhabie says of her record “Hi Bich.”