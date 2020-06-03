Bhad Bhabie, 17, Enters Treatment Center to 'Attend to Some Personal Issues': Rep

Bhad Bhabie is seeking treatment for childhood trauma and substance abuse in the form of prescription pills, according to TMZ, who first broke the news

Rapper Bhad Bhabie is seeking professional help at a treatment center.

A rep for Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, made the announcement in a statement on the rapper's Instagram account on Wednesday.

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," the statement read. "For past few weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support. She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever. Please respect her and her families privacy at this time."

Bhabie is seeking treatment for childhood trauma and substance abuse in the form of prescription pills, according to TMZ, who first broke the news.

In January, the young star — who is known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil that spawned her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase — announced via a since-deleted Instagram post that she was taking a break from social media for her "mental health."

She went on to reveal she made the decision due to the way she has been treated online.

"I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete," Bhabie wrote. "Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose [sic] it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can't sleep at night."

Image zoom Bhad Bhabie Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bhabie then shared some of the negativity she receives from fans, writing, "Imagine being called a racist white c— very second of they [sic] day… I show off a tattoo they say I’m tryna b black… I defend myself then boom I’m labeled a racist."

"Everything I do will b considered wrong… image [sic] being me for a second — you just get a cute new wig and wanna show it off then the minute you post your mood is instantly killed bc your comment section if [sic] flooded with 'this s— wants to be black so bad' while wearing a straight blonde wig… this s— is really draining."