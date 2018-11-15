Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 15, Threw a Drink on Iggy Azalea at Cardi B's Party

The ongoing feud between Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie kicked into high gear on Wednesday night, when both crossed paths at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch event at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles.

According to Azalea, Bhabie — the 15-year-old rapper (whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli) known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase — threw a drink on Azalea at the party, soaking half of her blonde locks.

The alleged incident came days after Bhabie clapped back at Azalea, who had seemingly thrown shade about the teen’s upcoming tour on Instagram by questioning if a friend was attending Bhabie’s concert.

“U should come. Would be a good memory for u of what a sold out show looks like,” Bhabie wrote, in a comment captured by The Shade Room — poking at Azalea’s recently cancelled 21-city tour.

Reps for Azalea, 28, and Bhabie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, but both were very vocal about their feelings on social media.

“Don’t talk s— on the Internet Iggy. U a bitch just mad a 15 year old outsold ur ass. NEXT,” Bhabie wrote on her Instagram story. “Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore.”

For her part, Azalea seemed to laugh off the drink throw. “Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?” Azaela said in a video on her Instagram story. “What kind of Jerry Springer, ‘Who’s Baby Is This?’ Dr. Phil s— is this? Oh my God, I am a grown up!”

“So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?!” she added. “LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!”

Rather than fight, Azalea claimed that she had Bhabie “removed” from the event by security.

“Imagine me scrambling around the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself,” Azalea wrote on Twitter. “#YouNotSpecial. Anything else from her mouth is ignored — it’s too preschool for me.”

Later, while driving home, Azalea continued joking about what happened on her Instagram story.

“I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a d— fool on television and online, but I’m a grown up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s—, or be fighting a kid in a club,” the “Fancy” rapper said. She added, “I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bag stuffed over there. And you look silly. I’m not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the Internet.”

“I have to laugh,” she said. “I don’t know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You’re young. You’re going to look back on this and you’re going to really feel dumb. I don’t know. I just think that s—’s lame as hell. But maybe it’s because I’m a grown up. I don’t know. Anyway good night y’all. I’m going home. I’m tired.”