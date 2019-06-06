Beyoncé's Reaction to Golden State Warriors Owner's Wife Chatting With JAY-Z Goes Viral

The Beyhive is swarming.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z attended the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Toronto Raptors, where the power couple sat courtside next to Nicole Curran, wife of the Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. And a hilarious moment from the night has since gone viral.

In a short clip shared by ESPN, Beyoncé, 37, is seen smiling wide — but her cheery demeanor quickly fades as Curran leans over her to chat with JAY-Z, 49.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

The video spread like wildfire on Twitter and became a meme as fans called out Curran for daring to “invade” their queen’s space.

Me whenever someone just doesn’t get that they are all in my personal space 😒#Beyoncé #JayZ pic.twitter.com/mpV8xjozx5 — King Henry 👑 (@sheldon016) June 6, 2019

“I would leave the earth if Beyoncé looked this ready to smack me,” one user wrote, later adding, “THE NERVE TO INVADE BEYONCE’S PERSONAL SPACE WHILE WEARING THOSE BOOTS,” referring to Curran’s glittery gold thigh-high boots.

Some referenced other memes to crack a joke, like a famous GIF of Kanye West laughing and then immediately making a serious face.

“Beyoncé’s doing her best ye impression,” the user wrote.

The star’s 2006 hit “Irreplaceable” also earned a shout-out, with one fan tweaking the lyrics to fit the situation.

“If ol girl knows what’s good for her, she’ll move a little to the left, to the left,” the user joked.

Here we have Beyoncé in rare form! If you look closely at her left arm you will see her slightly nudge ole girl, a discrete but mighty signal saying…BACK THE HELL UP! pic.twitter.com/LGaZHJ8rIw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 6, 2019

Curran’s Instagram was set to private after the Beyhive flooded her posts with bee emojis, though she did reportedly address the incident with a photo.

“We should all help and support each other,” she captioned of photo from the game, according to Page Six.