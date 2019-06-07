Beyoncé's Publicist Calls Out Fans for 'Spewing Hate' at Nicole Curran After Viral Game 3 Moment

"It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name," Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on Instagram
Beyoncé‘s publicist is asking members of the Beyhive to not “spew hate” at Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, over the viral Game 3 moment Wednesday night.
“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Yvette Noel-Schure captioned an Instagram photo of Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 39, from their tour.
“Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive.”
Noel-Schure went on to explain that although the love fans have for Beyoncé “runs deep” that same love “has to be given to every human.”
“It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you,” Noel-Schure added.
Curran faced intense backlash and harassment after a short clip shared by ESPN shows Beyoncé going from smiling widely to frowning as Curran leans over to chat with JAY-Z.
On Thursday, Curran shared her side of the story, telling ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne she had been “getting death threats on social media all night” and as a result, she’s decided to deactivate her Instagram account.
She explained to Shelburne that she didn’t even know there was an issue until she checked social media.
For Curran, the interaction was completely harmless. Curran had invited JAY-Z and Beyoncé to games countless times, so on Wednesday night, she offered them drinks as they were her guests, she told Shelburne.
Beyoncé asked for water while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper asked for a vodka soda, Curran explained.
That’s when she said she asked if JAY-Z “wanted a lime with that.”
However, the Oracle Arena was so loud that she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over Beyoncé to catch what JAY-Z had said.
“That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her came from,” Shelburne reported.
Despite Beyoncé’s apparent reaction, Curran added that “there was no hostility” between her and the music power couple.
“I was just trying to be a good hostess,” Curran told Shelburne. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this.”
Curran also clarified her sentiments in an Instagram post.
“We should all help and support each other,” Curran captioned a photo, which shows her fixing Beyoncé’s hair, seemingly trying to show there was no bad blood between herself and the “Formation” singer.
However, one fan wasn’t buying it and commented with several bee emojis, taking a stance on behalf of Beyonce’s fan group dubbed the Beyhive.
“Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests,” Curran clapped back in a comment captured by The Shade Room.
“Second to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this,” Curran added.
Nonetheless, the video has spread like wildfire on Twitter and became a meme as fans called out Curran for daring to “invade” their queen’s space.
“I would leave the earth if Beyoncé looked this ready to smack me,” one user wrote, later adding, “THE NERVE TO INVADE BEYONCE’S PERSONAL SPACE WHILE WEARING THOSE BOOTS,” referring to Curran’s glittery gold thigh-high boots.