Beyoncé's Publicist Calls Out Fans for 'Spewing Hate' at Nicole Curran After Viral Game 3 Moment

Beyoncé‘s publicist is asking members of the Beyhive to not “spew hate” at Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, over the viral Game 3 moment Wednesday night.

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Yvette Noel-Schure captioned an Instagram photo of Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 39, from their tour.

“Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive.”

Noel-Schure went on to explain that although the love fans have for Beyoncé “runs deep” that same love “has to be given to every human.”

“It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you,” Noel-Schure added.

Curran faced intense backlash and harassment after a short clip shared by ESPN shows Beyoncé going from smiling widely to frowning as Curran leans over to chat with JAY-Z.

On Thursday, Curran shared her side of the story, telling ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne she had been “getting death threats on social media all night” and as a result, she’s decided to deactivate her Instagram account.

She explained to Shelburne that she didn’t even know there was an issue until she checked social media.

For Curran, the interaction was completely harmless. Curran had invited JAY-Z and Beyoncé to games countless times, so on Wednesday night, she offered them drinks as they were her guests, she told Shelburne.

Beyoncé asked for water while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper asked for a vodka soda, Curran explained.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019