There’s new Beyoncé music on the way!

In addition to singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Donald Glover, the mother of three, 37, has a brand-new song on the Lion King soundtrack. The tracklist for the Disney film was recently released and one song is titled “TBA,” which could be Bey’s music project.

“We have all the original songs, but there’s a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who’s part of it with Hans Zimmer,” Lion King director Jon Favreau confirmed to Fandango on Monday.

Image zoom Beyonce/Instagram

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece,” he said of Beyoncé, who voices Nala.

“So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production,” Favreau said, adding that the star’s character will be a bigger role in the live-action adaptation.

“There’s an opportunity to build upon especially the female characters of Sarabi played by Alfre Woodard and Nala played by Beyoncé that the stage play explores further,” he teased.

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Disney

The upcoming Lion King song would be Beyoncé’s latest song following the surprise release of “Before I Let Go” in April when it served as the closing credits song to her Netflix concert film Homecoming. It was also featured as a bonus track to her Homecoming: The Live Album.

Another new song that will excite Lion King fans is an Elton John track called “Never Too Late,” which is also on the film’s soundtrack.

Of course, John composed many of the 1994 animated film’s fan-favorite lyrics with Tim Rice, including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Pharrell Williams has also been added to the upcoming soundtrack as a producer.

Projections show the new adaption of The Lion King having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend with $113 million. Beyoncé is joined by James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen and other A-list actors in voicing the iconic characters in the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.