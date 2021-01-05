Beyoncé Wishes Her 'Queen, Heart and Strength' Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson a Very Happy 67th Birthday

"You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep, deep!" the 24-time Grammy winner wrote of her matriarch

Happy birthday to one of the most famous mamas in Hollywood — Tina Knowles-Lawson.

On Monday, the fashion designer — who is mom to Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles — turned 67. On her special day, Tina received an outpouring of love from her daughters, Kelly Rowland and more stars, including Vivica A. Fox.

"Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch!" Beyonce, 39, captioned her Instagram post, which pictured her mom wearing a leopard print jumpsuit. "You are my Queen, my heart, my strength [and] the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep, deep!"

Rashida Jones — actress and daughter of music mogul Quincy Jones — was one of the millions who liked 24-time Grammy-winner Bey's post. On her Instagram story, Solange, 34, shared a series of nostalgic photos of her mom to mark her big day. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday mama, you're a legend🌹."

"Coffee" star and Beyoncé's best friend, Rowland, 39, shared a photo set of her own. The 4-time Grammy-winning songstress wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MAMA T (Tina)! I'm quite territorial over this one and love her with all of me! She is literally on [sic] of my heroes and has inspired me in every area of my life! I love you Ma and THANK GOD for you!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Knowles-Lawson replied to expectant Rowland, writing, "I thank God for you my baby." She also revealed that the Destiny's Child alum had gifted her a bouquet. "Thanks to you, Tim and Titan for my gorgeous flowers ❤️❤️." Music maker Tyrese Gibson, 42, chimed in with a heartfelt comment. The "Sweet Lady" singer wrote, "Happy Queen Day! You are appreciated I had no clue that you were a fellow Capricorn! Cheers to you!"<>

As for movie star Fox, 56, she joined in on the birthday fun and shared a series of photos, which showed herself alongside the dignified birthday girl. She wrote on Instagram: "Hey Dawlings (darlings)! Join me in wishing FABULOUS QUEEN @mstinalawson a HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY! Tina you are such an AMAZING Woman, Mother, GlamMa (grandma), Wife, Gurlfiend [sic], Motivator & Philanthropist! WE LUVS [sic] YA [socs] TONS! Stay Blessed & Happy & FABULOUS! #LifeIsGood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower [sic] #BlackLadiesRock #ClassicBadChicks 💖🖤👸🏾."

"Thank you, I love you Viv ❤️," Tina replied, to which Fox responded, "I SOO LUVS [sic] YA [sic] BACK QUEEN @mstinalawson 🤩🖤💖👸🏾."