Beyoncé Wishes Kim Kardashian a Happy Birthday with an Adorable Baby Photo

Beyoncé is celebrating Kim Kardashian West as she marks another trip around the sun.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old singer gave a shoutout to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum for her 41st birthday, writing a simple "Happy Birthday" message on her website alongside a baby picture of Kardashian.

In the adorable photo, the reality star is wearing a white dress and pink blouse, paired with a matching hair bow.

Beyoncé is known for celebrating the birthdays of her friends and fellow stars with throwback photos on her website. Along with Kardashian's baby picture, the 28-time Grammy Award winner also honored Doja Cat and Snoop Dogg's birthdays with sweet childhood snaps.

Beyoncé and Kardashian seemingly continue to have an amicable relationship amid the SKIMS founder's divorce with estranged husband Kanye West and the rapper's previous feud with JAY-Z, Beyoncé's husband.

West and JAY-Z's friendship began in the late '90s and rekindled after the musicians fell off due to JAY-Z and Beyoncé not attending the former couple's 2014 wedding.

Back in 2018, West revealed their friendship was still alive by posting a photo of the Carters coupled up in a car, captioning it: "famleeeeee." West and JAY-Z also recently worked together for a song on West's latest album, Donda.

Despite any past turmoil, Beyoncé and Kardashian have still been on good terms. The Black Is King artist even gifted her items from her Ivy Park x Adidas collection last year.

Kardashian received tons of love for her birthday this year and she spent the day with her children, who threw her a party in their home — which she documented on her Instagram Story.