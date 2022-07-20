Beyoncé Unveils Complete 16-Song Tracklist for Upcoming Seventh Album Renaissance

Preceded by the single "Break My Soul," Renaissance is set for a July 29 release via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records

The tracklist for Beyoncé's Renaissance has finally arrived.

In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 28-time Grammy winner revealed the titles of all 16 songs that will appear on her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance, which drops July 29 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

In addition to lead single "Break My Soul," which dropped last month, Renaissance will feature tracks titled "I'm That Girl," "Cozy," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Energy," "Church Girl," "Plastic Off the Sofa," "Virgo's Groove," "Move," "Heated," "Thique," "All Up in Your Mind," "America Has a Problem," "Pure/Honey," and "Summer Renaissance."

Ahead of the album's release, Beyoncé, 40, surprised fans earlier this week by creating a TikTok account. She shared her first-ever video on the social media platform and made her entire music catalog available to users for backing sounds in their videos.

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL," she captioned the video.

In her first-ever TikTok video, the "Love on Top" hitmaker compiled a series of clips from videos users have uploaded to the social media app with the song. In the video, multiple users — including rapper Cardi B — are seen dancing along to the song, feeling inspired to "release" their jobs and channeling their inner Queen B.

In only a few short hours, the Lemonade musician garnered over 3 million followers — leaving fans raving over her joining in the comments section.

Renaissance will mark the star's first solo album in six years. She previously released 2003's Dangerously in Love, 2006's B'Day, 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2011's 4, 2013's Beyoncé and 2016's Lemonade.

On June 30, the Grammy winner unveiled the majestic cover art for the album on social media and wrote a message about the album's inspiration beside it.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote on Instagram. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."