Beyoncé Turns 40! Tina Lawson, Jill Biden, Oprah, Taylor Swift, and More Celebrate Her Birthday

Beyoncé received birthday tributes from her famous friends in the form of photos, videos, and collages on Saturday

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Beyoncé is feeling the love!

Beyoncé's mother posted an old interview in which the 28-time Grammy winner discussed all the things she hoped to accomplish.

"You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling) somehow you have managed to look at the glass half full!! Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble, caring human being! You are loved by so many," shared Lawson.

"Mind, body, soul, got a queen body. You're the baddest and a little savage. Hm. I wonder where you got that from?" she quipped. "You worked hard and sacrificed to get where you are, and it's not easy, but you sure make it look like it is."

A collage of several of the singer's outfits from 1981 to now was also posted on the official website for Beyoncé.

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles posted a video collage filled with photos of his eldest daughter. "Happy Birthday Beyoncé!" he captioned the post.

"You've given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are," Cox said while wearing Ivy Park. "You've given us a blueprint for excellence: that when we think you can't surpass yourself, you do. No pressure"

Washington, also in Ivy Park, added, "You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world."

"You are an incredible force of nature, of art, of light, of beauty in this world and I'm so happy to celebrate you today," Witherspoon said.

Swift spoke about Beyoncé's impact on the music industry — especially for women.

"The fact that you've paved the road for every female artist walking down the road now… then the fact that you do it with such kindness and such grace. I just, to say I admire you… there's just not a word for it," the folklore singer said.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Congresswoman Waters added, "Happy Birthday to a woman who supports other women. Happy birthday to a sister that dares to challenge the status quo. Happy Birthday, Beyoncé."

Cox did another birthday tribute filled with photos of Beyoncé in campaign videos for the singer's Ivy Park brand with Adidas.

"Happy 40th Birthday to the queen, Beyonce. Fun fact Beyonce hired me for my very first fashion campaign, @weareivypark 2017," she recalled. "The display was in stores all over the world. The world got to see an openly trans black woman repping an iconic brand. The moment inspired so many people. I know because I got so many messages from all over the world telling me so. Thank you Queen. Have the best day and decade ever."

Oprah also did a separate video to honor Beyoncé.

"The 40s are everything you have been waiting for!" she exclaimed. "You already know, the most important things in life are being surrounded by family, being able to grow and give to your children a sense of kindness, caring and wellbeing in the world — and you're already doing that, so continue."

"Happy birthday to this force of nature, this HUGE heart, talent, visionary.......Beyoncé!!!! Another trip around the sun," Viola Davis tweeted alongside a photo of the singer's cover in Harper's Bazaar Icon Issue.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of herself hugging Beyoncé and a picture of the moment they shared during the 2021 Grammy Awards. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEENNNN👑🐝 love you 💙 @beyonce," the rapper captioned the tribute.

Chloe Bailey tweeted, "it's the queen's birthday love you B!!!!"

Lupita Nyong'o shared a video of herself modeling Ivy Park, captioned, "Celebrating 40 years of @Beyonce and her unapologetic fabulousness that inspires a movement of fierce and feminine body positivity!!!! Happy Birthday, our chosen Queen!"

In another birthday tribute, Hudson posted a photo with her Dreamgirls castmate captioned, "Dreamgirls will never leave you! Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce ! I love u!

Missy Elliott tweeted photos of the birthday girl, captioned, "@Beyoncé Happy Birthday sis I am PROUD of your growth… You always been a HARDWORKER from day 1 since I've known you over 20 yrs so your success is DESERVING May your 40th BDAY be a blast! TURN ALL DA WAY DF UP on 200."