Beyoncé's Mom Tina Celebrates Singer's 37th Birthday with Adorable Baby Photo

In celebration of Beyoncé‘s 37th birthday, proud mom Tina Knowles Lawson dedicated a sweet shout-out to her daughter.

The grandmother of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, 64, shared a throwback photo of Queen Bey from when she was just 4 months old.

“Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!” Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram Monday, ahead of Beyoncé’s Sept. 4 birthday.

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles Lawson

“Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!” said the mother of two, who is also the proud parent of Solange Knowles.

“The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body. … No one deserves it more!” Knowles Lawson concluded, along with red heart emojis and bee emojis.

Last year, the singer, who is currently on performing with husband JAY-Z for their On the Run II tour, was surprised with a special tribute video.

Famous friends, including Michelle Obama and Serena Williams, got in formation by recreating Beyoncé’s iconic look from her “Formation” music video.

Former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland also participated in the tribute, Knowles Lawson, mother-in-law Gloria Carter, and JAY-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z resume their On the Run II tour on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.