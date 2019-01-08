Beyoncé Spotted in Target and Chrissy Teigen Knows Exactly What She Was Shopping For

Beyoncé is just like us — she shops at Target!

On Monday, Beyoncé, 37, was spotted solo at the popular department store in Los Angeles.

For the outing, the “Drunk in Love” singer wore an orange jumpsuit, triangular sunshades and styled her signature golden tresses in loose waves.

The sighting, captured by a shopper, quickly went viral on Twitter capturing the attention of Chrissy Teigen, who claimed to know exactly what Beyoncé was shopping for.

“Beyoncé you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!” Teigen, 33, wrote over the photos of the Grammy winner.

In September of last year, Teigen launched a cookware line, exclusively available at Target consisting of pots, pans, spatulas, spoons and of course knives.

Teigen’s cookbooks Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More are also available at Target.

Nonetheless, it was not immediately clear as to what Beyoncé decided on, but she appeared to be walking down the baby aisle as a plethora of Pampers boxes can be seen in the corner of the shot.

Teigen also recently joined the Pampers family as the first ever Creative Consultant for the Pure collection back in March, so perhaps Beyoncé was in the market for something Teigen related after all.

Beyoncé’s Target run came just a few days after the mother of three celebrated her mom Tina Knowles Lawson‘s 64th birthday.

Over the weekend, Knowles Lawson shared a number of video montages and photos from the surprise bash her husband Richard Lawson threw in her honor.

In one clip from the soirée, Beyoncé, has a big grin on her face as she stands behind a microphone, leading her mother’s loved ones in singing “Happy Birthday” to the woman of the hour. Keeping close by Bey is her husband — and her mom’s son-in-law — JAY-Z.

Sharing the same clip on his own page, Lawson wrote, “When Beyoncé leads the singing of Happy Birthday to Tins it doesn’t get any better than that.”