It doesn’t get any sweeter than this!

Over the weekend, Tina Knowles Lawson shared a number of video montages and photos from the surprise birthday bash her husband Richard Lawson threw in honor of her 65th birthday on Friday.

The festive event was attended by many of her friends and family members, including daughter Beyoncé.

In one clip from the soirée, the Grammy Award-winning singer, 37, has a big grin on her face as she stands behind a microphone, leading her mother’s loved ones in singing “Happy Birthday” to the woman of the hour. Keeping close by Bey is her husband — and her mom’s son-in-law — JAY-Z.

Sharing the same clip on his own page, Lawson wrote, “When Beyoncé leads the singing of Happy Birthday to Tins it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The birthday queen also shared a few fun photo booth photos she took with her daughter at the bash, which featured the pair blowing kisses and cuddling up together while wearing crowns on their head.

In a separate post, the mother of two went on to express gratitude to her husband “for throwing me an amazing surprise birthday party.”

“Thank you to my hubby,” she wrote alongside another video that showed off all of the celebratory decorations — including two black and white cakes!

“Almost all of my close family and friends were in the room,” she wrote, adding, “for those of you who couldn’t make it, you were there with me in spirit.”

Just one month earlier, the famous family celebrated another important person in their life: JAY-Z.

The rapper celebrated his 49th birthday in Johannesburg, South Africa, days after headlining the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 concert alongside his wife.

Wishing her son-in-law a happy day, Knowles Lawson penned a touching tribute of her own writing, “A very Happy Birthday to my amazingly talented, super smart, gracious, classy, filled with swag son-in-law.”

“I have witnessed your loyalty to all of your friends, some from childhood if only we all could be so supportive of our friends and share a mutual love and respect for each other like you and your amazing friends,” Knowles continued. “You have done so much for our culture, thank you for that! I could not be more happy to have you in my family and could not be more happy to be in yours.”

Concluding the post, she added, “I have watched you grow personally in leaps and bounds and you are an incredible husband and the best father! I love you.”