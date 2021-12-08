Beyoncé Shares Rare PDA-Filled Photos with Husband JAY-Z
Beyoncé posted sweet snaps kissing husband JAY-Z during a trip to Vegas
On Wednesday, Beyoncé, 40, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and husband JAY-Z, 52, from the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas — during which they put their '''03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display.
The superstars posed side-by-side as Beyoncé stunned in a dazzling Gucci x Balenciaga blazer and glittering pants.
The Ivy Park founder also included a black-and-white PDA-filled gif, which shows JAY-Z kissing his wife while wrapping his arm around her shoulder. In another shot, the iconic rapper gives her a smooch on the cheek as Beyoncé smiles.
Though she didn't caption the Instagram post, she also shared the photos and several others on her website, writing: "Vegas weekend for the goat."
This wouldn't be the first time in recent months that Beyoncé and JAY-Z proved their romance is as strong as ever.
In September, the singer and rapper celebrated their love story with a Tiffany & Co. campaign, entitled ABOUT LOVE.
"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z tied the knot in 2008 and later renewed their vows in 2018 in honor of their 10th anniversary. The couple share daughter Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.