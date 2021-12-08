Beyoncé Shares Rare PDA-Filled Photos with Husband JAY-Z

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are crazy in love!

On Wednesday, Beyoncé, 40, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and husband JAY-Z, 52, from the couple's recent trip to Las Vegas — during which they put their '''03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display.

The superstars posed side-by-side as Beyoncé stunned in a dazzling Gucci x Balenciaga blazer and glittering pants.

The Ivy Park founder also included a black-and-white PDA-filled gif, which shows JAY-Z kissing his wife while wrapping his arm around her shoulder. In another shot, the iconic rapper gives her a smooch on the cheek as Beyoncé smiles.

Though she didn't caption the Instagram post, she also shared the photos and several others on her website, writing: "Vegas weekend for the goat."

This wouldn't be the first time in recent months that Beyoncé and JAY-Z proved their romance is as strong as ever.

In September, the singer and rapper celebrated their love story with a Tiffany & Co. campaign, entitled ABOUT LOVE.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.