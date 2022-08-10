Beyoncé Sends Madonna Flowers and Note of Thanks After Release of Their 'Break My Soul' Remix

Beyoncé called Madonna a "masterpiece genius" in a touching tribute following their "Break My Soul" collaboration

By
Published on August 10, 2022 09:18 AM
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation); NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Singer Madonna attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Shawn Carter Foundation; John Shearer/Getty

Beyoncé is giving Madonna her flowers, literally!

The 40-year-old singer sent the Queen of Pop a blooming floral bouquet, as a way of celebrating their collaboration on Bey's "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" remix.

Madonna, 63, shared photos of the bouquet to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the flower arrangement featuring white roses and other white flowers.

She also showed a message of thanks Beyoncé sent alongside the gift. The note revealed that Madonna had actually come up with the remix's title.

"Thank you, Queen," the note read. "I am so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in you song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B."

Madonna wrote on the photo, "❤️ ❤️ thank you !! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Madonna/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Madonna/Instagram

Beyoncé released "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" on Friday.

The song heavily samples Madonna's "Vogue" and even reimagines the 1990 track's spoken word rap as a tribute to her Black peers and predecessors in the music industry.

"Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone / Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl' / Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack / Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo / Don't just stand there, get into it / Strike a pose, there's nothing to it / Vogue!" Beyoncé sings on the track.

Shout-outs to, "Michelle Williams, Chloe Bailey, Halle Berry, Aaliyah / Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj are also made.

Beyoncé's latest remix also honors the ballroom culture that originally inspired Madonna's "Vogue," calling out the houses of Xtravaganza, Revlon, LaBeija, Amazon and more.

Some memorable "Vogue" lyrics from Madonna are included in the track, too, as are bounce nuances from frequent Beyoncé collaborator Big Freedia in the background,

Beyoncé dropped "Break My Soul" in June as the lead single from her newly-released seventh studio album Renaissance, which will unfold as a three-act project. She also shared a cappella and instrumental versions of the track last month.

Renaissance is now available for streaming and download.

