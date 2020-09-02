Beyoncé Sends Katy Perry Flowers to Celebrate Birth of Daughter Daisy Dove: 'ILY'

Katy Perry's fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie also sent a gift to celebrate the arrival of Daisy Dove

Beyoncé is showering new mom Katy Perry with love!

The Black Is King star, 38, sent a bouquet of white roses to Perry, 35, to congratulate the "Smile" singer on welcoming daughter Daisy Dove last month with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday of the generous gift, which came with a note that read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé."

"Ily @beyonce," Perry wrote on her post.

Perry also received a baby gift from her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi. The pair sent an adorable unicorn dressing gown for Daisy.

"Thank you uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi," Perry wrote, adding several celebratory emojis.

Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF on Aug. 26, sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her dad's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in their post.

On Sunday, Perry gave her followers a peek at her post-baby body, posting a mock VMAs look in a snapshot on her Instagram Story.

In the photo, the "Never Really Over" singer sported a Medela breast pump bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear. She tagged the two brands' Instagram pages on her story, before she joked around and added, "Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion."